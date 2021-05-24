TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TFI International from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE TFII opened at C$111.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$83.45. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$39.65 and a 1 year high of C$112.77. The company has a market cap of C$10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$2,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,670,408.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

