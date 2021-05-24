Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $433.43 on Monday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $441.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

