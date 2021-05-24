Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $17.98 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $170.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $100,716.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,494 shares of company stock worth $105,901. Company insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.