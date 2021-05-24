Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MRRTY opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.92.
