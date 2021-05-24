Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MRRTY opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

