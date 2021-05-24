Playcent (PCNT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.13 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $193,630.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playcent has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,014,308 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

