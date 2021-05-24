Boosted Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,532.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $999,106.53 and $31,532.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 49.8% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.69 or 0.00044889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00409658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00183096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.03 or 0.00836408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

