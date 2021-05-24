Safex Token Market Capitalization Reaches $18.31 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 49% higher against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $8,505.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 95% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

