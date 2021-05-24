Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $713,000 Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of CONE opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

