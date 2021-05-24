Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share by the bank on Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $8.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

