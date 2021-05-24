Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$57.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$47.99 and a 52-week high of C$71.91. The company has a market cap of C$645.35 million and a P/E ratio of 30.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.50 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total transaction of C$332,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,712,641. Also, Senior Officer Jerry Patrick Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.31, for a total transaction of C$385,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$561,812.16. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $790,465.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

