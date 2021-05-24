Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $784,000 Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,544,000 after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

