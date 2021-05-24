Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 4,618 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.05% of American Assets Trust worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $707,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 95,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

