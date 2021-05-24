IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 19.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $203.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.35 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,235. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

