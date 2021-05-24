The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4,591.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Crown worth $56,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after buying an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Crown by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.