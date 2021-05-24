Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8,477.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,752,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731,617 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $50,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $31.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,478 shares of company stock valued at $84,774,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

