Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.96 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

