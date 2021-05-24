Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ball by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $86.78 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

