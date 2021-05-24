Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $168.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

