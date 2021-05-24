Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,424 shares of company stock worth $9,366,537. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $494.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

