Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $601.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 222.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.62. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $368.50 and a 12 month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

