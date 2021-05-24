The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,344 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $66,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $244.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

