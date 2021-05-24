Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.93 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

