Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,847 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Shares of MET opened at $64.71 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

