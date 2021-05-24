Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,757 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $2,833,643.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,539 shares of company stock worth $14,289,970. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,050.00 and a beta of 0.98. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

