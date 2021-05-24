Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 2,963 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 443,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

