Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $10.41 Million in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 851,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GrafTech International by 120.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in GrafTech International by 117.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 14.4% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,564,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.