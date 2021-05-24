Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $12,380.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £123.80 ($161.75) and last traded at £123.55 ($161.42), with a volume of 8966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £122.50 ($160.05).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £103.59 ($135.33).

The firm has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £119.93 and its 200 day moving average is £115.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

