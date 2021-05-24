Utrust (UTK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.52 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $126.51 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.47 or 0.00883008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.15 or 0.09100168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00082519 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

