PTON (PTON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, PTON has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $344,549.34 and $79.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.47 or 0.00883008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.15 or 0.09100168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00082519 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

