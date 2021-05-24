Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.09 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,902.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.