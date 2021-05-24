Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 113,580 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 782,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113,580 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

SLM opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

