Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $17.38 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 438,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,379,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Cannae as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $832,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNNE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $36.66 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

