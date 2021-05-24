IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,717 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 144,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

NYSE T opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.