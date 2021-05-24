Swiss National Bank Purchases 23,700 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.49% of Kimberly-Clark worth $228,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

