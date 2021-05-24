Swiss National Bank Purchases 10,100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $334,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $824.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $822.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $774.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

