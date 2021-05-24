CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. CAE reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CAE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAE opened at $29.80 on Monday. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.31, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.