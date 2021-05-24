Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $41,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,033 shares of company stock worth $4,910,885. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $50.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

