Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $215,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 6,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,330. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $398.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.06 and a 200-day moving average of $386.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.