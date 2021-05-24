Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 36.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 147,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $92,333,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 759,442 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,118.

PINS stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,014.33 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

