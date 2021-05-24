Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,816,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

