Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,829,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Fiserv worth $336,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

