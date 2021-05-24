7,113 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $401.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $426.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $3,660,133.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,468,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,441 shares of company stock worth $26,011,626 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

