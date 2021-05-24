Finning International Inc. (FINGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) announced a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6779 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

