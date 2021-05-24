IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 6,461 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

SCHG stock opened at $134.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

