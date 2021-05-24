IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 12,506 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1,333.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $233.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.66 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.01.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,441. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

