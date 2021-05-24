Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of RM stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

