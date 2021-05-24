IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

