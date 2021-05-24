Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $225.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.89.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

