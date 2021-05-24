IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Forterra at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Forterra by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Forterra by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.