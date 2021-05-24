Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

